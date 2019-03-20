Google Maps Just added this Feature You Always Wanted

Google has rolled out a new feature that allows users to identify and mark speed limit and speed cameras on the Google Maps. The features was recently introduced overseas in markets like the US, UK, Australia, Russia, Brazil Mexico, Canada and Indonesia, before making its way to India earlier this year.

As posted on Reddit, there is a new icon with message icon with a plus sign in the middle. Tapping on that you will get two options — Crash and Speed trap. Gadgets Now can verify the presence of this feature in the latest version of the Android app of Google Maps app (v 10.11.1) but not there for the iOS app (v 5.12).

The Maps application now allows users to report speed cameras wherever they encounter them. Once a speed camera is reported the maps show an icon on the map which will be visible to other users on the same route. The notification for the speed camera is shown in blue along with the number of people who have reported the speed camera. This feature is useful to warn commuters of speed cameras so they can avoid fines for speeding.