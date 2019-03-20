Man Stabs his Estranged WIfe in Front of Judge

A 44-year-old man, who came to attend proceedings at the Family Court here, stabbed his estranged wife in front of the judge in a crowded room on the Madras High Court campus.

The incident took place in the afternoon and in front of the principal family court judge. Saravanan, who is a bus driver by profession, had carried a knife into the court premises. It is unclear at this point how the weapon went undetected. He used it to attack his estranged wife during the hearing of their divorce case which has been ongoing since 2009.

After the attack, the victim fell down and the judge summoned the police immediately. Police rushed her to the Stanley Medical College in the ambulance parked within the premises of HC. The victim is now stable but received a few stitches. Doctors said that the injuries are not very serious.