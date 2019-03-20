Latest NewsInternational

PNB Scam Case: Nirav Modi’s bail plea rejected

Mar 20, 2019, 09:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

Nirav Modi arrested in London 13,500 crore rupees Punjab National Bank scam case, fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi was denied bail by a London court today. He will be in custody till March, 29–the next date of hearing. Nirav Modi was arrested by Scotland Yard in London.

He was produced before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, where he contested his extradition to India. District Judge Marie Mallon denied bail to Nirav Modi and remanded him in custody till March 29.

The arrest came days after a London court issued an arrest warrant against him in response to a request by the Enforcement Directorate for his extradition in a money laundering case.

His arrest came days after a London court issued an arrest warrant against him in response to a request by the Enforcement Directorate for his extradition in a money laundering case.

UK home secretary Sajid Javid had certified India’s extradition request for Nirav Modi earlier this month, triggering the legal process in the courts, kick-started with the issuance of a warrant.

Tags

Related Articles

Saudi Arabia intercepted seven Ballistic Missiles fired at Riyadh

Mar 26, 2018, 08:13 pm IST

Saurabh Chaudhary sweeps men’s air pistol national trials

Dec 31, 2018, 08:57 pm IST

Ramayana Maker’s grand-daughter takes internet by storms with these bold photos

Feb 2, 2018, 11:09 pm IST
bjp-meghalaya

This is how BJP plans to win election in Christian majority Meghalaya

Feb 25, 2018, 05:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close