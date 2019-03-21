Latest NewsIndia

3 injured as man out on bail opens fire

Mar 21, 2019, 07:36 pm IST
The Uttar Pradesh police have informed that three persons were seriously injured after a man out on bail fired on them during a clash in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on today. The incident took place at Muthbad village under Bhora Kalan police station,

Old enmity between the groups leads to the clash during which Ankit alias Ritha, who was out on bail, opened fire on Ritesh, Sonu and Ankit Kashyap.  The injured were taken to a hospital where they are in critical condition.

