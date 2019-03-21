This is How Nirav Modi Had Planned to Avoid Getting Caught

Nirav Modi, the celebrity jeweller wanted in a 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank scam, was arrested in London on Tuesday after a yearlong chase that spanned several countries

Nirav Modi will remain confined to the United Kingdom until India’s extradition plea is

diposed of.

Nirav Modi tried everything to evade prosecution including applying for a citizenship of Vanuatu, a small

Pacific island nation 1,750 kms east of Australia; sought permanent residence in Singapore; consulted big law firms in the UK for obtaining a secure shelter in a third country and reports suggest that he was even planning a plastic surgery to change his appearance. However, after his arrest in London, he has literally run out of moves.

The External Affairs Ministry said they welcome Nirav Modi’s arrest. “Government of India continues to actively follow up this matter with the authorities concerned in the UK, with a view to have Nirav Modi extradited to India at the earliest,” the External Affairs Ministry said.