Shivakarthikeyan to team up with Vignesh Shivan

Mar 22, 2019, 11:39 pm IST
Shiva Karthikeyan is teaming up with director Vignesh Shivan. The project has finally been announced officially. Leading banner Lyca Productions will be producing the movie. Lyca Productions officially announced the project by tweeting,

We are extremely delighted to announce our next production #SK17 a big budget film with the MOST HAPPENING YOUTHFUL COMBO Starring @Siva_Kartikeyan Written & Directed by @VigneshShivN Music by @anirudhofficial On Floors July 2019

Anirudh Ravichander has been signed as the composer. The movie has been scheduled to go on floors in July.

Director Vignesh Shivn is noted for his films ‘Poda Podi’, ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ and ‘Thaana Serntha Koottam’.

