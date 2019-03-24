Latest NewsSports

Are they in Love? Australian Cricketer’s Romance is Breaking the Internet. Watch Video

Mar 24, 2019, 01:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

Australian cricketers Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa shared a moment of bizarre display of affection in front of the cameras during their side’s run-chase in the first One-day International (ODI) of the five-match series against Pakistan in Sharjah on Friday.

While the Australian team was in the middle, batting to chase down the Pakistani score of 280, the remaining members of the team were enjoying it in the dressing room. Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa, who was also sitting in the dressing room, decided to have some fun and started engaging in some display of affection. Zampa was touching Stoinis’ ear and Stoinis playfully responds. Watch the video here:

“Looking quite comfortable at the moment the Australian boys,” Border said as Zampa and Stoinis were spotted canoodling together.

Tags

Related Articles

West Indies All-Rounder Dwayne Bravo Retires from International Cricket

Oct 25, 2018, 11:10 am IST

Gujarat Elections: Priest of Swaminarayan Temple Attacked, blames Congress

Dec 8, 2017, 02:05 pm IST

US Secretary of State confirms that all diplomats have left Venezuela

Mar 15, 2019, 07:46 pm IST

Farmer’s buffaloes worth Rs 4 lakh looted

Nov 24, 2018, 01:21 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close