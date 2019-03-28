Sabarimala Protest: BJP candidate remanded to judicial custody

K.P.Prakash Babu, the BJp candidate contesting from Kozhikode constituency was put under judicial custody by the court. Prakash Babu, the state president Bharateeya Yuva Morch, the youth wing of BJP was remanded by Ranni Judicial Magistrate court.

He was remanded in an attempt to murder case. A case has been registered against him on a charge that he tried to murder women during ‘Chithira Atta vishesham’ in Sabarimala. He appeared before the court to take bail in a case related to Sabarimala protest.

Around eight cases have been registered against him on Sabarimala protest. Earlier arrest warrants were issued by the court.