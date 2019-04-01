Health & Fitness

What is better to consume, milk or curd?

Apr 1, 2019, 08:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

BENEFITS OF CURD

The curd is better than milk. The curd is rich in proteins, riboflavin, vitamin B6 and vitaminB12. It has nutritional benefits beyond those of milk. People who are moderately lactose-intolerant can consume curd without ill effects because much of the lactose in the milk precursor is converted to lactic acid by the bacterial culture. It can also be used in preventing antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Curd is believed to promote good gum health, possibly because of the effect of lactic acid present in the curd.

Some facts about buttermilk:

Buttermilk is lower in fat than regular milk because the fat has been removed to make butter. It is also high in potassium, vitamin B12, calcium, and riboflavin as well as a good source of phosphorus.

Those with digestive problems are often advised to drink buttermilk rather than milk, as it is more quickly digested. Buttermilk has more lactic acid than skim milk. One cup of buttermilk has 99 calories and 2.2 grams of fat, whereas whole milk has 157 calories and 8.9 grams of fat.

Tags

Related Articles

Scrambled Paneer Sandwich

Simple and delicious Scrambled Paneer Sandwich

Jun 20, 2018, 02:18 pm IST
Kerala dosa

Simple and delicious Kerala style Palak Dosa

May 15, 2018, 05:17 pm IST
Strong-Nails

Foods To Get Stronger Nails

Aug 16, 2018, 02:21 pm IST

How to increase a low blood platelet count

Jul 10, 2017, 01:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close