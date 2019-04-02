James Anderson Tears Ravichandran Ashwin’s Photo into Pieces. Here is the Reason

Ravichandran Ashwin’s recent ‘Mankad’ dismissal of Jos Buttler in the Indian Premier League had seriously split the opinion of the cricket fans and experts. It was widely criticized as an act not “within the spirit of the game” while a few did support Ashwin.

Now almost a week later, it seems like the dust has still not settled. England star pacer James Anderson has come up with an absolute shocking gesture, in what appears to be like him venting off his frustration against India’s lead spinner.

In a recent video which is going viral, Anderson, who is England’s leading wicket-taker in Tests, was seen shredding Ashwin’s picture as a reaction to the Mankad controversy. While some have found it funny, others were angry with the action.

Check Out this video