Latest NewsInternational

Student Enters Killers Car Mistaking it For Uber

Apr 2, 2019, 09:47 am IST
Less than a minute

21-year-old t Samantha Josephson, a senior at South Carolina’s flagship university, was kidnapped and killed early Friday after she got into a car mistakenly thinking it was an Uber. Nathaniel Rowland,who drove the car, 24, has been charged with Josephson’s kidnapping and murder.

Investigators said Josephson had ordered an Uber and they believe she thought Rowland’s car was her ride.

Josephson suffered wounds to her head, neck, face, upper body, leg, and foot. Investigators have not said what weapon was used to kill Josephson.

“Samantha was by herself. She had absolutely no chance. None. The door was locked, the child safety locks were on. She had absolutely no chance,” Josephson’s father Seymour said Sunday night at a candlelight vigil in Columbia.

After news of Josephson’s death broke, University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides said the college would do everything it could to prevent another such death.

Tags

Related Articles

Steelbird launches new model Helmet with handsfree music and calls connectivity

Jan 11, 2019, 04:11 pm IST

Priya Prakash Varrier’s ‘Oru Adaar Love’ all set to hit the screens

Feb 13, 2019, 08:40 pm IST

Retail inflation declined in January

Feb 12, 2019, 09:24 pm IST

2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet edition launched price ? cool…

Jan 12, 2018, 02:02 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close