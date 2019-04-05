Trinamool Congress to get above 30 seats; BJP will be in the second position in Bengal, surveys predict

Pre-poll surveys conducted by national media predict BJP as the main opponent and a major threat to Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. The surveys also claim that the CPM which ruled the state around 35 years will become a big zero in the state after the general election.

The BJP which has only two seats in the state will increase both its seats and vote share in the states all surveys predict. West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats. In 2014, Trinamool won 34, Congress in 4, Both BJP and CPM won 2 seats.

But almost all surveys predict that the BJP will get around 5 seats from the state. Trinamool will regain its majority by winning around 35 seats. Congress will get 2 but CPM will not get any seats from the seats.