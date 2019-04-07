Cyber attack on Thrissur collector T.V.Anupama’s Facebook page

Thrissur district collector T.V.Anupama’s faces cyber attack on social media. In her official Facebook page, many are posting ‘Swami Saranam’ commnets. There are also comments which extend support to Suresh Gopi, the BJP candidate contesting from Thrissur and also some commenst which abuses the civil service officer.

For using Lord Aiyappa’s name to request a vote, the Thrissur District Collector and Returning Officer TV Anupama on Saturday served the BJP candidate Suresh Gopi with a notice, asking him to respond within 48 hours.

Calling Suresh Gopi’s act of invoking Ayyappa’s name for votes a violation of the guidelines under the MCC, Teeka Ram Meena came out in support of the Thrissur Collector.