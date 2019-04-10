Whom to Play at No: 4 in India’s WC Team? Vinod Kambli has an Interesting Pick

With just a few days before the announcement of India’s world cup team, India it seems, still has not sorted out the number 4 conundrum. For long Ambati Rayudu had seemed the obvious candidate, but a recent dip in form meant that the spot was suddenly up for grabs, with players like Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant being considered for it. Now former Indian player Vinod Kambli has made an interesting pick. Kambli backed Chesteshwar Pujara to end the long conundrum that India has faced since the start of 2017.

“There is less than a week to go for the @cricketworldcup squad to be announced for #TeamIndia. For me, @cheteshwar1 should be the one anchoring the Number 4 spot. The middle order needs solidity and we need someone to encounter swing and play a sheet anchor’s role,” wrote Kohli on Twitter.

Earlier Sourav ganguly had made a similar opinion backing Pujara for the debated slot.

“See, I am going to say something that might not sound believable to many viewers and a lot of people might laugh at my suggestion. But for me, Cheteshwar Pujara should be India’s No. 4 in ODIs. His fielding might be a bit weak but he is a very good batsman. I know people will be shocked by my claim but if you want a quality batsman who is better than the options India has tried of late, I think Pujara is the best choice,” ganguly had told a national media.