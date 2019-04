The shooting for the film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ started. The film was officially launched with a customary pooja ceremony.

The film directed Sachy has Biju Menon and Prithviraj in the lead role. The film marks the reunion of the team of 2015 hit film ‘Anarkali’.

Director Ranjith is producing the movie under his banner Gold Coin Motion Picture Company. The pooja ceremony was attended by director Sachy, Ranjith, actor Shaju Sreedhar, production controller Badushah and others.