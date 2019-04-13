CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

‘Parvathy is a dream actor to work with’, praises Sanjay

Apr 13, 2019, 02:41 am IST
Less than a minute

Script-writer Sanjay of Bobby-Sanjay team has come praising actress Parvathy. In a recent interview given to a national daily, he praised the actress for her dedication and the kind of efforts she had puts in for the movie. Sanjay says thatParvathy is a dream actor to work with’

Bobby- Sanjay team is penning the new film ‘Uyare’, in which Parvathy palys the lead role. The movie directed by debutant Manu Ashokan is about an acid attack survivor. Parvathy plays Pallavi Raveendran, a pilot aspirant whose dreams are shattered by an acid attack.

Her make up for the acid attack part was very challenging as applying the prosthetics itself used to take up to 3 hours. Since a lot of chemicals were used in the make up, it would singe after a while. The actress had to endure all the pain until the end of the shoot. Sanjay says that having an involved actor like Parvathy has helped the the film immensely.

Uyare Movie Poster

Tags

Related Articles

Every intruder from Kashmir to Kanyakumari would be i pulled out of the country: Amit Shah

Dec 3, 2018, 10:34 pm IST

Pulwama Terror Attack : BJP Govt failed to prevent the attack in Pulwama, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Feb 24, 2019, 06:33 am IST

Chennai Open Tennis: Prajnesh and Sasikumar enter quarter finals

Feb 7, 2019, 09:30 pm IST

POCSO case against Kerala policeman for assaulting minor girl

Feb 13, 2019, 05:48 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close