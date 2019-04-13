‘Parvathy is a dream actor to work with’, praises Sanjay

Script-writer Sanjay of Bobby-Sanjay team has come praising actress Parvathy. In a recent interview given to a national daily, he praised the actress for her dedication and the kind of efforts she had puts in for the movie. Sanjay says thatParvathy is a dream actor to work with’

Bobby- Sanjay team is penning the new film ‘Uyare’, in which Parvathy palys the lead role. The movie directed by debutant Manu Ashokan is about an acid attack survivor. Parvathy plays Pallavi Raveendran, a pilot aspirant whose dreams are shattered by an acid attack.

Her make up for the acid attack part was very challenging as applying the prosthetics itself used to take up to 3 hours. Since a lot of chemicals were used in the make up, it would singe after a while. The actress had to endure all the pain until the end of the shoot. Sanjay says that having an involved actor like Parvathy has helped the the film immensely.