Saved by a Whisker! Watch the Miraculous Escape of a Bike Rider From a Falling Ship Container

Apr 17, 2019, 05:49 pm IST
A video has gone viral on social media where a motorbike attempting to overtake a container lorry was saved by the skin of teeth from getting hit by the falling container.

The incident occurred in a national highway at Thailand and the visuals were caught in the dash cam of a car which was just behind the spot where the incident happened. The container truck was almost 40 feet and was trying to curve along the road.

The biker stops just in time as the truck falls in his front. Watch video:

