Tanushree Dutta questions Ajay Devgan for this reason

Actress Tanushree Dutta has this time questioned the actor and producer Ajay Devgan for agreeing to work with the rape accused Alok Nath in “De De Pyaar De”.

Tanushree said in a statement that the Bollywood town is full of liars who show off regularly and people have spineless hypocrites. It was very clear that she used her words pointing at Ajay Devgan.

During the #Metoo movement that created the wave in India, Ajay Devgan has tweeted and made a promise that he would never work with those accused in the assault. Ajay has now joined hands with Alok Nath who was #Metoo accused and supported him to make a comeback to the Bollywood.

“Tinsel town is full of liars, show-offs and spineless hypocrites. And it seems by a large public consensus that the signpost is pointing currently at Ajay Devgn. During the #MeToo movement in India, the actor had tweeted and sworn never to work with those accused and now in a surprising and convenient turn of events is working with rape and harassment accused Alok Nath and supporting him to make a comeback to Bollywood,” Tanushree said in a statement