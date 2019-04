The BJP has lodged a complaint against CPM leader P.K.Premanth. In the complaint filed with Election Commission of India,

BJP accused that the CPM leader Premnath has been spreading fake news and abusive comments about Kolathur Advaita Ashrama chief and Sabarimala Karama Samiti leader Swami Chidandhapuri. The CPM leader while addressing an election meeting at Cheekkilode in Kozhikode on April 12 has made abusive comments about the Swami.