CAUTION RAIL PASSENGERS; Train time schedule changed in Kerala

The Southern Railway Department has announced the updated train time schedule which will be made into action from coming Monday.

The newly arranged Train-timings will be issued on Monday and will be made valid till April 29.

The newbie schedule has been made on behalf of the Track renovation which is progressing in the stretch between Thuravoor and Ernakulam terminals.

Four passengers rain has been suspended so far.

56382 Kayamkulam- Ernakulam passenger, 66302 Kollam- Ernakulam Passenger, 66303 Ernakulam Kollam passenger and 56381 Ernakulam- Kayamkulam passenger are those which have been completely canceled.

56380 Kayamkulam-Ernakulam passenger via Alappuzha will be seized for 45 minutes

2218 Chhattisgarh-Kochuveli Kerala Saberch Kranti weekly Express will be seized 55 minutes from 26 to 28 the

Train No. 2484 Amritsar-Kochuveli weekly express will be partially seized in Ernakulam Junction for 15 minutes on 23rd April and Train No. 19262 Porbandar-Kochuveli weekly Express at Ernakulam on the 27th of April