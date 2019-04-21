Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Goa police to review the security of churches after Sri Lanka serial blasts

Apr 21, 2019, 06:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Goa Chief Minister Pramod has asked the Director General of the state to tighten up the security around Goa’s churches following the attack on churches in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

The Minister later told press persons that he would be talking to the Archbishop Fr. Filipe Ferraz soon over improving the security arrangements for Goa’s churches.

I have spoken to the DGP about enhancing the security of Goa’s churches. I will be speaking to the Archbishop soon,” Mr. Sawant said while condemning the deadly attacks in which a large number of persons have reportedly died and many more injured.

