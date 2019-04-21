Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

IAF likely to recommend Abhinandan’s name for Vir Chakra

Apr 21, 2019, 01:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

IAF was going to recommend Varthaman’s name for Vir Chakra, the coveted wartime gallantry medal, which is the third highest after the Paramvir Chakra and the Mahavir Chakra.

Varthaman who was captured by Pakistan on Feb 27 during the air combat with the Indian Air Force had returned to his squad in Srinagar last month. He has failed to join his family in Chennai even though he was allowed to, continued to join in Srinagar when he reached India.

Vardaman was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during aerial combat. Before his jet was hit, he shot down an F-16 fighter of Pakistan.

Varthaman was released on the night of March 1 by Pakistan.

