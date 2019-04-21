“Learn discipline from BSP workers,” says Mayawati to Samajwadi workers at a rally in Firozabad

The Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo leader Mayawathi asserted that the Samajwadi Party members must learn how to attentively listen from the BSP people.

“The sloganeering and shouting you (SP) do in the middle of a speech, I think you should learn a little from the BSP people how they listen carefully to what I say. The SP people need to learn a lot,” said Mayawati at a joint rally of the SP-BSP alliance

Targeting the opponent political parties she asserted that the voters should be careful not to fall for their false tactics.

Parties are going all out to create an environment favorable for them by manipulating the media, opinion polls and surveys. Voters should not be misled by these things,” she said.