Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Case filed against Shashi Tharoor for violating poll code

Apr 21, 2019, 05:26 pm IST
A case has been registered against the UDF candidate at the state capital, Dr. Shashi Tharoor for violating election code of conduct. The case registered after it was found out that the pic used in the posters, which is from Tharoor’s book “Why I am a Hindu”, violated the code of conduct.

