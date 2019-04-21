Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Rahul Gandhi will be PM if Congress wins maximum seats,says Anand Sharma

Rahul Gandhi will be the prime minister if our party gets the maximum seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said on Sunday.

“Leaders will decide who will be the next PM. It all depends on which party leads. If it is the Congress, then the next PM will be our chief Rahul Gandhi,” PTI quoted Sharma as saying. He also said that the party has made pre-poll alliances and will think about post-poll coalitions depending on the results.

Rahul Gandhi is fighting Lok Sabha polls from two constituencies – Wayanad and Amethi – this time.

Sharma said the current Narendra Modi-led government will face the same fate as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2004 when the NDA government’s ‘India Shining’ campaign failed.

“This question was put before us in 2004 when a far better PM, in the form of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was there but what happened? India Shining lost. The same is going to happen now,” Sharma said.