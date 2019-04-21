Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Will contest from Varanasi if Congress Chief asks, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said that she will be happy to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi parliamentary constituency if Rahul Gandhi asks her to contest. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had said that it was entirely up to Priyanka if she wanted to contest the elections from Varanasi on not.

Earlier, in a veiled attack at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi from Rajasthan said “someone promised to waive farmers’ loan within 10 days of coming to power in the state” asking “if it has happened so far.”

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh PM accused the Congres government of peddling lies on farm waiver in the state. Drawing parallels between the BJP and the Congress, PM asked what kind of government should be formed after the elections “A Congress that weakens the country or a BJP that strengthens it?”.

“Do you want to see an India that gives reply to Pak or one that bows down to them? An India that gives a strong reply to terrorists or an India that stays mum after terrorist attacks,” PM asked during the rally.