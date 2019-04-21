Kozhikode district collector Sambasiva Rao has declared prohibitory order ( Section-144) in Vadakara Loka Sabha constituency. The central paramilitary forces will hold a route march in the constituency.

To ensure a peaceful atmosphere the prohibitory order as per section – 144 was declared in Vadakara municipality, Onchiyam, Kunnummal, Perambra, Nadapuram panchayaths. Section 144 has been imposed in Vadakara constituency from 6 pm on April 23 to 10 pm on April 24 to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

The district collector has issued an order banning public functions and rallies in the district from 6 pm on April 21 when election campaign ends till voting ends on 6 pm on April 23.

All public protests, meetings and demonstrations have been banned, along with the use of weapons or substances that can cause violence. The police are also planning to convene an all-party meeting to discuss peacekeeping measures.

The LDF and UDF activists have clashed each other during the climax of the election campaign which leads to a series of violence in the constituency which leads the district administration to take this action.

The collector has directed the district police chiefs, flying squads and static surveillance squads to ensuring that the restrictions are strictly followed.