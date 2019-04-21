The journalist who fell off from Vehicle in Rahul Gandhi roadshow finally meets Priyanka Gandhi

The journalist who had fallen off from the vehicle during Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Wayand has now come to meet Priyanka Gandhi here. The victim Rickson Ummen who is the chief reporter of the national media arrived to meet the veteran Congress leader in Wayanad.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi came to help the journalist.

Priyanaka had given CPR after getting panicked out of the incident.

The picture of Priyanka Gandhi holding Rickson’s shoes while shifting him to the hospital was widely circulated in the Social media