Abu Dhabi International Book Fair will begin today

The 29th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) is all set to receive more than 1000 exhibitors from 50 countries on Wednesday. John Kerry, the former US secretary of state, will be attending the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, where he will be speaking about his memoir.

India has been nominated as the “Guest of Honour” country at the Book Fair. The Fair will be held in the UAE capital from 24th to 30th April 2019.

30 publishing houses from India will take part in the fair, along with leading Indian writers and authors. A three-member team from the Publications Division is also participating in the Book Fair. Books on the life and struggle of Mahatma Gandhi will be on display as a special focus as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

The fair’s 29th edition will involve over 1,000 participants from more than 50 countries, who will showcase 500,000 books.