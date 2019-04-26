“I am not sure whether the BJP workers in Kerala will come back alive after casting their votes” says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is not sure whether the BJP workers in Kerala will come back alive after casting their votes. The BJP supporters in Kerala and Bengal are risking their lives to serve the party. He also added that people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari depend one more term of Modi Government at the center.

When BJP workers come out of their homes in West Bengal and Kerala, there is something that they tell their mothers. If we did not return, you should get the younger brother to find me “. BJP workers in Kerala and West Bengal say like this.

He also added that the BJP representatives in Kerala are risking their lives.