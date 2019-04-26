LDF will surely win 7 seats; likely to get 18, BJP will not open its account; CPM secretariat claims

The CPM state secretariat claimed that the LDF will surely win in 7 seats in the state. The committee also hoped that the front will likely have a chance in another 4 seats. The CPM reached this conclusion after reviewing the data given by CPM workers in the booth level after the poll.

The CPM claims that the LDF will surely secure the Palakkad, Alathur, Kasaragod, Attingal, Thrissur, Alappuzha and Kollam seats. Vadakara, Chalakkudy, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki the party hopes that have a chance to victory. The CPM also hopes for what happened in 2004 to repeat again in the state. In 2004, the LDF has won 18 seats. The party says that the ruling LDF will likely to win 18 seats in the states except for Wayanad and Malappuram.

Briefing the media about the review, the CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan claimed that the LDF is not afraid of the rise in the polling percentage. There was a consolidation of minority votes and the LDF will surely benefit from this. In 2004 when BJP gained 10.38% vote the LDF got 18 seats and in 2009 when BJP gained 6.31 % votes the LDF got only 4 seats, Kodiyeri said. He also said that the vote share of BJP will increase bu the BJP will not open its account.