‘Modi’s statement about Kerala is not suited for his position’; Pinarayi gives reply to Prime Minister’s Varanasi speech

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come forward with reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi speech. Pinarayi Vijayan on his social media handle has raised his criticism against the Prime Minister. Pianarayi on his Facebook page shared a post on which he asked that Modi should reveal that which BJP worker is under constant threat in Kerala. Modi’s statement is not suited to his position.

Earlier addressing BJP workers at Varanasi Narendra Modi accused that he is not sure whether the BJP workers in Kerala will come back alive after casting their votes. The BJP supporters in Kerala and Bengal are risking their lives to serve the party. When BJP workers come out of their homes in West Bengal and Kerala, there is something that they tell their mothers. If we did not return, you should get the younger brother to find me “. BJP workers in Kerala and West Bengal say like this. He also added that the BJP representatives in Kerala are risking their lives.

Read Pianarayi Vijayan’s Facebook Post: