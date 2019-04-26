Naval officer dies trying to bring down fire onboard INS Vikramaditya

A naval officer has lost his life while trying to bring down a fire that rose onboard the aircraft the INS Vikramaditya. The incident happened when the ship was entering the harbor in Karnataka.

It was reported the navy officer had lost his consciousness when he tried to turn the fire down. Though he was rushed to the hospital he could not be saved.

“Lieutenant Commander DS Chauhan bravely led the firefighting efforts in the affected compartment,” the Navy said.

The fire was later turned down under the control by the cabin crew.

The Navy spoke person has said that they have decided to investigate the incident.

INS Vikramaditya is India’s only aircraft carrier and the biggest ship in the Indian Navy.