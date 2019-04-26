‘Pragya Singh is a nationalist but was treated like a terrorist’, says Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev on Friday came out in support of controversial BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya Thakur calling her a nationalist who was arrested on the basis of mere suspicion and tortured in jail for nine years as if she were a terrorist.

The yoga guru was in the city to accompany Ravi Shankar Prasad while the Union Minister filed nomination for Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. You arrest a person just on the basis of mere suspicion and make her undergo physical and mental torture for nine years. The stress that she had to endure weakened her physically and she got afflicted with cancer. She is not a terrorist but a nationalist lady,” Ramdev told reporters here.

We should show some empathy for the woman and try to understand her ordeal and the bitterness it must have given rise to”, he said at a news conference earlier in the day when asked to comment on the controversial statement by Pragya Thakur, the Malegaon blasts accused, that former Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 attack because of her “curse”