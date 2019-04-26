Latest NewsNEWSSports

This is why Dhoni cannot play in IPL match against Mumbai Indians

Apr 26, 2019, 08:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Chennai Super Kings Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been taken out of the IPL match against the Mumbai Indians because of hectic fever.

The twice word cup winning captain is missing the CSk match only for the Second time since 2010.

“Thala (Dhoni) missing out a game for the second time this season, this time due to fever!” CSK wrote on its Twitter handle.

MS and Jaddu are not well, they have fever and they will miss today’s game. We have three changes: MS, Jaddu and one more player is not playing (Faf). Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay and Santner come in,” Raina said after winning the toss at Chepauk.

Tags

Related Articles

Congress Leader VT Balram Trolls CPI(M) Minister M.M Mani

Oct 5, 2018, 10:12 pm IST

Hurricane Harvey: Explosions at flooded chemical plant in Texas

Aug 31, 2017, 06:24 pm IST

Girlfriend rejected: the man become very famous.

Dec 12, 2017, 06:49 pm IST

Whats App won’t work on these smartphones anymore

Mar 30, 2019, 08:02 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close