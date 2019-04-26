This is why Dhoni cannot play in IPL match against Mumbai Indians

The Chennai Super Kings Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been taken out of the IPL match against the Mumbai Indians because of hectic fever.

The twice word cup winning captain is missing the CSk match only for the Second time since 2010.

“Thala (Dhoni) missing out a game for the second time this season, this time due to fever!” CSK wrote on its Twitter handle.

MS and Jaddu are not well, they have fever and they will miss today’s game. We have three changes: MS, Jaddu and one more player is not playing (Faf). Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay and Santner come in,” Raina said after winning the toss at Chepauk.