NIA arrests two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists

The National Investigation Agency has arrested two terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The two terrorists — Tanveer alias Tanveer Ahmad Ganie and Bilal Mir alias Bilal Ahmad Mir were detained under the Public Safety Act and put in the Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu. They were produced before a special court that remanded them to seven-day custody of the NIA yesterday.

The agency said that the case against the duo pertained to a criminal conspiracy hatched by the top JeM leadership to strengthen the banned terror outfit’s base in India by recruiting persons for carrying out acts of terrorism