Bogus Voting: ‘Kiss of Love fame’ Reshmi Nair slams media

Apr 28, 2019, 10:31 pm IST
Reshmi Nair, the bikini model who rose to fame after the ‘Kiss of Love’ has slammed the media and media persons in Kerala for reporting the bogus voting in Kannur. She raised her criticism on her Facebook page, Reshmi who supports CPM has been sharing the pro-CPM post on her social media wall.

Read her Facebook Posts:

?????/???????? ????????? ??????????? ????????? ???????? ????? ?/? ?????? ????? ??????? ????? ????? ??????? ??????? ???????????? ?????? ????????? ????????????? ????????.

Gepostet von Resmi R Nair am Sonntag, 28. April 2019

The Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 ??????? ??? ??????????? ??????? ???????? (??????????? 49L, 49M, 49P) ????? ????????…

Gepostet von Resmi R Nair am Sonntag, 28. April 2019

????????????? ?????????? ?????????? ?????? ??????? ??????? ??????????? ??????.

Gepostet von Resmi R Nair am Samstag, 27. April 2019

