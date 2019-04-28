Latest NewsPolitics

AAP wants 72-hour ban on Gambhir for code breaches

Apr 28, 2019, 10:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

Aam Aadmi Party’s East Delhi candidate Atishi on Sunday wrote to the Returning Officer of the constituency to bar her rival, BJP’s Gautam Gambhir, from campaigning for 72 hours and also register a complaint against him for repeated violation of the model code of conduct.

In her letter, Ms Atishi said the cricketer-turned politician had violated the poll code twice in the past three days. “I beg to file my formal complaint against Gambhir for holding a rally at 9.30 a.m. on April 28 in Dilshad Garden without any permission from the Election Commission. The rally by him is a violation of the poll code,” she wrote.

According to the AAP leader, though the Election Commission ordered a complaint against Mr Gambhir for his first violation, it “seems to have had no effect on him and he continues to willfully violate the code showing his utter disregard for the EC.”

Tags

Related Articles

Selfie addiction jailed a trainee police constable in Madhya Pradesh

Jul 2, 2018, 04:01 pm IST

ISL Football: Again draw for Kerala Blasters

Feb 6, 2019, 10:34 pm IST

Congress Leader VT Balram Trolls CPI(M) Minister M.M Mani

Oct 5, 2018, 10:12 pm IST

Chennai Open Tennis: Three Indian players to 2nd round

Feb 5, 2019, 08:07 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close