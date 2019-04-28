Latest NewsSports

Asian Wrestling Championship: India ended it’s medal hunt with 16 medals

Apr 28, 2019, 11:38 pm IST
Indian wrestlers bagged 16 medals for their country at the Asian Wrestling Championships at Xi’an, China. India has finished its medal hunt with 16 medals.

Men’s freestyle wrestlers bagged eight medals comprising one gold, three silver and four bronze. Women wrestlers claimed four bronze.

The Greco-Roman wrestlers bagged four medals comprising three silver and one bronze.

These included Harpreet Singh’s silver in 82kg and bronze by Gyanender in 60kg on the final day of the competitions.

