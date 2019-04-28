Asian Wrestling Championship: India ended it’s medal hunt with 16 medals

Indian wrestlers bagged 16 medals for their country at the Asian Wrestling Championships at Xi’an, China. India has finished its medal hunt with 16 medals.

Men’s freestyle wrestlers bagged eight medals comprising one gold, three silver and four bronze. Women wrestlers claimed four bronze.

The Greco-Roman wrestlers bagged four medals comprising three silver and one bronze.

India win a silver?& a bronze?on the final day of #AsianWrestlingChampionships in Xian.????

?#HarpreetSingh won a silver in men’s 82 kg Greco-Roman event while Gyanender took a bronze in men’s 60kg Greco-Roman.

India finished the c’ship with 1 gold, 6 silver & 9 bronze medals.?? pic.twitter.com/npdtTtygMc — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) April 28, 2019

These included Harpreet Singh's silver in 82kg and bronze by Gyanender in 60kg on the final day of the competitions.