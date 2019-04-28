Bogus Voting: ‘did not demand re polling, will not approach Supreme Court asking legal action; UDF candidate Rajmohan Unnithan

Senior Congress leader and UDF candidate contesting from Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency made it clear that he will not demand repolling in the booths where CPM workers had cast fake votes. He said that he never asked for repolling. ‘It was KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has raised the demand. If KPCC president officially asks to me, I will obey it’ he said.

Calling the electoral system in the constituency “flawed”, Raj Mohan Unnithan, the UDF candidate from Kasaragod, said that the District Collector, Presiding Officer, and the police were colluding with each other. “In some booths, a few CPI(M) workers beat up our booth agents in front of the police and the Presiding Officer. They did not intervene or take action,” he said, adding that he also had the footage of KC Ragunath, a trader in Pilathara town in Kannur, overseeing the process of fake votes in the booth.

He also said that he will never approach the Supreme Court demanding legal interference. He said that his political mentor K.Karunakaran has given him advice that never approaches the apex court. Will have to sell all assets for that legal battle.

Incidentally, Kannur saw the highest voter turnout at 83.05%, followed by Kasaragod at 80.57%.