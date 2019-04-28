Congress will get 213 seats, BJP 170 only, predicts US Website

Medium.com, a US website has predicted that Congress will have a landslide victory in the general election. The website predicted that the Congress will get around 213 seats and the ruling BJP will get only 170 seats in Lok Sabha.

The website claimed that the Congress could win as many 213 seats with 39% vote share. The BJP’s vote share may remain 31%, the same as what the party secured in 2014.

A British research group has carried out the pre-poll survey for the website. Quoting the survey, the website said that 160 seats with 30% of vote share may go to India’s regional parties. The unnamed British research group, according to the website, has made its prediction based on receiving inputs from 20,500 respondents spread over 24 states in India that included 52% male and 48% female.

Voting in India’s election began on April 11 and will take place in 7 phases, with the final phase on May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.