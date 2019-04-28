KeralaLatest News

Cyclone Fani: ‘People should keep the security precautions’, says Chief Minister

Apr 28, 2019, 08:37 pm IST
The Indian Meteorological Department in a statement made it clear that Cyclone Fani is expected to become stronger and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and move northwestwards till May 1. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kerala on April 29 and April 30.

The Chief Minister of State Pinarayi Vijayan urged the people to not to be panic and to follow all security precautions. Pinarayi through his Facebook page said this.

Pinarayi Vijayan’s Facebook Post:

