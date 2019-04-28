Dubai announces Ramadan schools timings

Mohammed Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of Permits and Compliance at KHDA said:

“The school day during Ramadan will start between 8:00 to 8:30am and finish between 1:00 to 1:30pm, with shorter breaks as required.

Schools should ensure that the total hours at school per day for students do not exceed five hours.

Fasting students will be exempt from physical education (PE) classes and any other demanding physical activities without influencing their grades and overall academic performance.

All students must be protected from the risks of exhaustion and dehydration.”