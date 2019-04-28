IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals enter IPL playoffs beating Royal Challengers

In Indian Premier League Cricket, Delhi Capitals qualified for the IPL play-offs for the first time since 2012 after a convincing 16-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi on Sunday.

Entertaining half-centuries by Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan helped Delhi put up a daunting 187 for five. Delhi bowlers then stopped the Royal Challengers at 171 for seven. Shikhar Dhawan selected as the man of the match.

It was Delhi’s eighth win in 12 games, giving them the 16 points needed to seal a top-four berth. On the other hand, it is all but over for the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore, following their eighth loss in 12 games.

Scoreboard

DELHI CAPITALS: Prithvi Shaw c Patel b Umesh 18 (10b, 4×4), Shikhar Dhawan c Washington b Chahal 50 (37b, 5×4, 2×6), Shreyas Iyer c Kohli b Washington 52 (37b, 2×4, 3×6), Rishabh Pant lbw b Chahal 7 (7b, 1×4), Colin Ingram c Washington b Saini 11 (7b, 1×4, 1×6), Sherfane Rutherford (not out) 28 (13b, 1×4, 3×6), Axar Patel (not out) 16 (9b, 3×4); Extras (b-4, lb-1): 5; Total (for five wkts. in 20 overs): 187.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS: Parthiv Patel c Axar b Rabada 39 (20b, 7×4, 1×6), Virat Kohli c Rutherford b Axar 23 (17b, 2×4, 1×6), A.B. de Villiers c Axar b Rutherford 17 (19b, 1×6), Shivam Dube c Dhawan b Mishra 24 (16b, 2×6), Heinrich Klaasen c Pant b Mishra 3 (3b), Gurkeerat Mann c Pant b Ishant 27 (19b, 2×4, 1×6), Marcus Stoinis (not out) 32 (24b, 1×4, 2×6), Washington Sundar c Shreyas b Rabada 1 (2b), Umesh Yadav (not out) 0 (0b); Extras (w-2, lb-3): 5; Total (for seven wkts. in 20 overs): 171.