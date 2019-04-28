ISSF World Cup: India tops in the medal tally

In shooting, India topped in the medal tally at the International Shooting Sport Federation, World Cup on the final day in Beijing on Sunday. Indian shooters bagged four medals comprising 3 Gold and a Silver.

For India, Anjum Moudgil and young Divyansh Singh Panwar started the medal hunt with a gold in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team competition. The teenaged pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary won another yellow metal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Pistol event.

Divyansh then won India’s first individual medal by clinching a silver in the men’s 10m Air Rifle. Abhishek Verma won India’s third gold in men’s 10m Air Pistol event.

In the last edition in New Delhi, India had jointly topped the standings with Hungary. China followed India in the Beijing edition by bagging 2 gold, as many silver and a bronze.