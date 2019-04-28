‘Kannur Model Communism is fake Communism’, says filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

Award-winning filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan blamed that the ‘Kannur Model Communism’ in Kerala is ‘Fake Communism’. The ideal communists must admit this fact, he said in a social media post.
He in his Facebook page shared a post on which he shared a post in which he raised his criticism against CPM. He was responding to the news about bogus voting in Kannur.
Read Facebook Post:
?????????? ?????? ???? ????????? ????????????????. ????????? ???? ??????? ????? ??????? ????? ????????? ????????????…
Gepostet von Sanal Kumar Sasidharan am Samstag, 27. April 2019
Post Your Comments