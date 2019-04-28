KeralaLatest News

‘Kannur Model Communism is fake Communism’, says filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

Apr 28, 2019, 06:44 pm IST
Award-winning filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan blamed that the ‘Kannur Model Communism’ in Kerala is ‘Fake Communism’. The ideal communists must admit this fact, he said in a social media post.

He in his Facebook page shared a post on which he shared a post in which he raised his criticism against CPM. He was responding to the news about bogus voting in Kannur.

