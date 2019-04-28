LDF candidate will lose by 35,000 votes; predicts CPM

The CPM Malappuram district committee after reviewing the polling data given by its both committees predicted that the LDF candidate P.V.Anvar contesting from Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency will lose by around 35,000 votes. The CPM district committee has reported this to the party state committee

. The party claims that Anvar will get lead in Thavannoor, Thrithala and Ponnani assembly seats. But in the other four assembly seats, the UDF candidate will get a majority.

P.V.Anvar, the sitting MLA from Nilambur is fighting the election battle against the sitting MP E.T.Muhammed Basheer of Muslim League.

P.V.Anvar, the sitting MLA from Nilambur accused that CPI has cheated him. He in an interview given to a news channel accused that the CPI has taken an opposite stand against his business ventures. Muslim League and CPI are like twins in the Malappuram district.

The CPM also claimed that in Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency the party candidate V.P.Sanu will lose. The CPM review says that P.K.Kunjalikutty will retain the seat by a majority of 1,68,000 votes.