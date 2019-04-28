Lekshmy Rajeev’s Facebook post about Kanaka Durga goes viral

A social media post by writer Lekshmi Rajeev has been viral. Lakshmi Rajeev has authored a book about the famous ‘Attukal pongala’ after several years of research. She on her Facebook page shared a post in which she writes the experience of meeting Kanaka Durga, who made history by visiting Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court verdict which lifted the ban on women of a certain age group to enter the shrine.

Lakshmi supports the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple.“Society, especially men should understand who a fifty-year-old woman is. A woman reaches that age after going through different experiences and situations. All she wants at that time is to forget the troubles she had faced. Nobody wants to be a 20-year old girl when she is fifty. So, if women would like to visit Sabarimala, then they should go now without waiting. Nobody should go there after they are fifty”, said Lekshmi Rajeev.

