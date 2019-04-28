Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Actor Sunny Deol meets PM Modi

Apr 28, 2019, 05:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actor Sunny Deol, the BJP candidate for Punjab’s Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi appreciated Deol’s “humility and deep sense of passion for a better India”.

“Happy to have met him today. We are all rooting for his victory in Gurdaspur. We both agree that India will continue to prosper,” the PM tweeted, posting a picture with the actor. Deol joined the BJP on April 22 and was fielded from Gurdaspur. The actor is pitted against Congress leader Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party’s Peter Masih and Punjab Democratic Alliance’s Lal Chand.

Earlier in the day, the PM met new mayors of south, north and east Delhi municipal corporations. “Had a great interaction with Sunita Kangra, Avtar Singh and Anju Kamalkant. They will be serving as Mayors of South Delhi, North Delhi and East Delhi Municipal Corporations respectively.

Tags

Related Articles

OnePlus 5T Sandstone White Variant Launched, Sale Starting January 9

Jan 5, 2018, 05:57 pm IST
Daisy

Famous film stars who started their career as background dancers – See Pics

May 1, 2018, 07:44 am IST
Susana against Arya and show

We wasted our three months, Susana against Enka veettu mappillai show & Arya

Apr 20, 2018, 05:19 pm IST

An Alabama teen gifted with a car for his dedication

May 29, 2018, 05:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close