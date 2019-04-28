Nubia launches Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone : Price and specifications

Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone has been launched in China while its global release has been scheduled for May with India launch lined up soon after. The phone is the successor to the Red Magic Mars which was touted to be the best of Consumer Electronics Show. The biggest feature of the premium Red Magic 3 includes a liquid cooling system technology, a beefy 5000mAh battery capacity and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

The Red Magic 3 price has been set at 3199 RMB in China (which is roughly Rs. 33,000) for the base 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant, 3499 RMB (roughly Rs. 36,200) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model and 4299 RMB (Rs. 44,500) for the highest 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version. The device will be made available starting from May 3 in the Chinese market.

Interested customers can also sign up in advance from tomorrow, to get a chance to unbox the Red Magic 3 via a live broadcast on redmagic.gg and the company’s social media platforms on May 27, 2019.

The Red Magic 3 features a 6.65-inch ultra wide Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and HDR support. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM options and 128GB, 256GB of internal storage. Further, it packs a beefy 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.